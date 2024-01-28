Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 395,956 shares changing hands.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mcleod bought 73,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,013.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 191,755 shares of company stock worth $71,214.

About Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V)

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.