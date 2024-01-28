Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.67

Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.67 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 65.08 ($0.83). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 66.60 ($0.85), with a volume of 814,077 shares changing hands.

Picton Property Income Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £363.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.66.

Picton Property Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Picton Property Income Company Profile

In other Picton Property Income news, insider Michael Morris sold 164,453 shares of Picton Property Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83), for a total value of £106,894.45 ($135,825.22). Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

