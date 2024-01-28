Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.40. 875,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,901. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $131.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

