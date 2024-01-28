Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $138,000 Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.72. 52,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,914. The company has a market cap of $835.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $86.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.43.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

