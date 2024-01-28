Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $105,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $84.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,604. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $67.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

