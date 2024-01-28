Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 315 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC traded down $4.64 on Friday, reaching $227.91. 1,003,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,985. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $309.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.53. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

