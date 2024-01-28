Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 174.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 478.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $93,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $74.01. 19,418,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,096,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $187.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $119.71.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.