Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $188,000 Investment in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Savers Value Village

In related news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SVV stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,916. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 34.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVV. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Savers Value Village Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

