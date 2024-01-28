Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $79,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,217. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

