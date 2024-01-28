Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,563,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,115,000 after buying an additional 128,239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $195.98. 33,478,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,186,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

