Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Five Below were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.16. The company had a trading volume of 588,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,637. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.25 and its 200-day moving average is $184.43. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

