Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 125,000 Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.
Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,040,000.
Bowen Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BOWNU remained flat at $10.43 during midday trading on Friday. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.
Bowen Acquisition Profile
Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.
