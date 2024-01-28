Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Boosted by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 3.5% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

