Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.8% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE remained flat at $27.47 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,073,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,093,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

