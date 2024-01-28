PFG Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

