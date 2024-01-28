PFG Investments LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.13% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

SMDV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,051 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $860.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

