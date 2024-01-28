PFG Investments LLC Sells 955 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,559 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,135,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

