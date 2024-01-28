PFG Investments LLC Sells 294 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.84.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $133.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $238.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.