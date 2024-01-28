PFG Investments LLC Sells 29,357 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,357 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after purchasing an additional 338,649 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.06. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $131.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

