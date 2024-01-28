PFG Investments LLC Sells 19 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $639.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.85 billion, a PE ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $601.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.