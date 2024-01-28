PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $342.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.56. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.11 and a 12-month high of $350.60. The firm has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

