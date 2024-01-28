PFG Investments LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,423,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $112.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

