PFG Investments LLC Purchases 1,534 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 308,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 257,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,847,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.45.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.