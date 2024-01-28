PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 14,265,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,174,696. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

