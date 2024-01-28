PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 128.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.17. 5,348,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,957. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.