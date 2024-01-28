PFG Investments LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,902. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.49 and a 200 day moving average of $188.84. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 128.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

