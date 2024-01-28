PFG Investments LLC Has $904,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.40. 385,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,573. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $343.39 and a 12-month high of $513.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.07. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

