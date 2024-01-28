PFG Investments LLC Has $684,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,983. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $103.83.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

