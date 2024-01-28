PFG Investments LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

