PFG Investments LLC Has $417,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

