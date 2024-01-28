PFG Investments LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 75.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,374,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,724,000 after acquiring an additional 52,049 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 14.8% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.