PFG Investments LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,214,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $128,635,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 104,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $114.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.63. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.