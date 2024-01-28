PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

