PFG Investments LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.55.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

