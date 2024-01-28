PFG Investments LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $72.70. 9,120,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,358,208. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

