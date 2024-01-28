PFG Investments LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $244,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.94. The stock had a trading volume of 535,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,105. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.