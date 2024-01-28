PFG Investments LLC Grows Position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ETHO opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.52.

About Etho Climate Leadership US ETF

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

