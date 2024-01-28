PFG Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.47. 9,911,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,502,573. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.83. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

