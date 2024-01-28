PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 48.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 196,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,120.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 124,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 114,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 16,093,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,491,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

