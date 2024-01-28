PFG Investments LLC Buys 100 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after buying an additional 10,109,418 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 306.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $188.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $116.10 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

