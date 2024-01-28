PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $111,921,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after buying an additional 518,050 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after buying an additional 370,902 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,461,000 after buying an additional 334,749 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Stories

