PFG Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in FedEx by 806.1% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,605 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 960.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,355 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,785 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $69,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE FDX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.55. 1,755,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,556. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $183.59 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.