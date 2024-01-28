Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0816 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
PEYUF opened at $9.79 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.