Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 14th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PBT opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.27% and a return on equity of 13,208.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PBT

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.