Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 569,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 6.22% of Bowen Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BOWN stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Bowen Acquisition Profile

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

