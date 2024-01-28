Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $11.66 Million Position in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,663,000. Keen Vision Acquisition comprises 1.3% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Keen Vision Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $276,000.

Keen Vision Acquisition stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

