Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 96,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.98% of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.94 during midday trading on Friday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

