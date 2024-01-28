Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 445,619 Shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,619 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of Perception Capital Corp. III worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after buying an additional 392,518 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 360,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 104,578 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $1,582,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III by 1,377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 260,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 242,687 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFTA opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. Perception Capital Corp. III has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

