Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 397,940 Shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,940 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.33% of Hudson Acquisition I worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the second quarter worth approximately $636,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the second quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUDA remained flat at $10.61 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,746. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

About Hudson Acquisition I

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

