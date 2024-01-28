Periscope Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,869 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of Digital Health Acquisition worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Health Acquisition by 83.5% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 129,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DHAC stock remained flat at $12.22 during midday trading on Friday. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

